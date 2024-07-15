Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and Produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 15th July 2024 episode begins with Jhanak, who cleans the classroom where the rehearsal occurs. Jhanak is constantly humiliated by other contestants when she makes no mistakes. Despite doing nothing, Jhanak is insulted very badly. Their misbehavior upset Jhanak, and she tried to defend herself, but they also threatened to complain against her to the higher authority. One of the contestants supports Jhanak and takes a stand for her.
The Basu family members come to Mrinalini’s home to discuss Chhoton’s (Puneet Panjwani) marriage to Jhanak. Chhoton doesn’t come into the house to escape the situation. But when his parents raise the proposal for the marriage, Mrinalini cancels it firsthand. She clearly says she doesn’t have any interest in Chhoton, nor does he have any interest in marrying her, and her words surprise everyone.
Jhanak asks the contestants why they are misbehaving with her. They are offended by her behavior, though she did nothing. Jhanak asks them for the minimum respect, but they look down upon her.
Suddenly, Guruji comes there and learns about the conspiration of the contestants. He becomes offended that they have been humiliating Jhanak without making any mistakes.
Mrinalini gets very angry at Chhoton (Puneet Panjwani) that he confessed his love story to her instead of his family. Chotan parents don’t know anything about his relationship with him. They are startled by this sudden news. Aparna (Reena Pimpale) can’t believe that Chhoton is in a relationship. She repeatedly says that maybe Chhoton is afraid of marriage itself, and he desperately wants to escape from this institution.
Later, Guruji discovers that the participants have not practiced anything since the morning, and he becomes angrier with them. He is also informs that they are pulling Jhanak’s leg and trying to remove her from the position. Though the dishonest participants try to protect themselves, Jhanak reveals their mischievousness. With Jhanak’s help, he decides to give a test to all of the competitors.