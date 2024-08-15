The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 269, airing on August 15, 2024.
In today’s episode, we will see that superstar Aditya Kapoor comes to talk to Jhanak and starts the conversation by saying that when they met last time, during the shooting, he told Jhanak that he could help her find work in Mumbai if she didn’t mind. Later, Jhanak replies by saying to him that don’t bother and that he doesn’t need his help and comments on it.
In the next scene, Jhanak tells him that she is an independent girl and also states that when she first came to Mumbai (a survival city), she found a job independently. Later, Aditya interrupts says he will help him find a job she deserves, and comments on it.
Jhanak asks him what he is trying to say and gives a blank reaction. Later, Aditya Kapoor replies that he is going to do a movie and the film director is searching for a fresh face. Jhanak also states that Jhanak tells that it is the right time to give the audition and that he knows this industry well. By listening to this, Jhanak gives a shocking reaction.
Later, Jhanak agrees and says that she is ready for this movie audition. Suddenly, Arshi, Aniruddha, and Shrishti come out of the auditorium with a happy face and see Jhanak with Aditya Kapoor. Seeing them together, Arshi, Shrishti, and Aniruddha get jealous.
Lastly, Aditya Kapoor asks Jhanak if she is going on her way to her hotel and tells them that he’ll drop her off. Suddenly, Jhanak sees Aniruddha, Arshi, and Shrishti and aggressively says that she’ll come with him, and both leave from there. End.
