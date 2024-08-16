The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 269, airing on August 15, 2024.
In today’s episode, we will see the conversation between Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja). Coming into the hotel room, Aniruddha warns Jhanak about Aditya, but Jhanak doesn’t want to hear any of Aniruddha’s words. Aditya comes there in the same room. Aniruddha feels extremely jealous to see the intimacy between Jhanak and Anirudhha. To make Aniruddha uncomfortable, Jhanak pretends that Aditya and her friendship are great, and she tells Aniruddha to leave the room, and he leaves from there in an angry mood.
In the Bose house, Aparna is feeding Appu, and she is crying, and Aparna is scolding her. Later, Chhoton comes there, and he tells him not to scold her and comments on it. Later, Aparna shows her concern for her as she also cries for her. Later, Chhoton tries to divert her mood and tells her he is going out if she wants anything from outside. Appu denies that she doesn’t want anything and cries a lot.
In the next scene, Jhanak apologizes to Aditya Kapoor and replies that he can understand. He tells her that she has taken a nice revenge and comments on it. Later, Jhanak gives a shocking reaction to revenge, and later, Aditya says that because of him, she has intentionally failed the competition and comments on it.
Further, Lalon comes to the Bose house and gives Appu chocolates. Aparna tells Lalon not to give Appu chocolates anymore. Later, Appu gets angry and asks why he’ll not give her chocolates. He also states that Lalon loves her, so he gives her chocolates and comments on them.
Later, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Shrishti talk about her winning moment and want to celebrate it. Later, Aniruddha tells them he wants to return to Kolkata because of his job, but Shrishti tells them to wait here and comment on it. Later, Arshi also tells Shrishti that she doesn’t want to stay here long and wants to make new contacts and comment on it.
Lastly, Arshi and Shrishti cause a misunderstanding between Jhanak and Aniruddha and tell him that everyone is talking about Jhanak being in a relationship with Aditya Kapoor. She also states that Rudra’s wife is jealous of her and doesn’t like Jhanak staying with them. By listening to this, Anriruddh gets jealous. End.
