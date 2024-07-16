Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and Produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 16th July 2024 episode begins with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab), who is asked to prepare the tea for Guruji. On the other hand, Guruji asks the participants to rehearse the dance before appearing on stage. One by one, all the participants showed their dance skills in front of him; Jhanak was keen to see them dancing. She stares at them from the kitchen while they practice their dance. After a while, Guruji trains them, instructing a few steps, and asks Jhanak to rewind the music.
Finally, Chhoton (Puneet Panjwani) comes into Mrinalini’s house. As soon as she opens the door, Chhoton asks Mrinalini (Deepali Pansare) why they called him to come. Again, they start a dispute about his affair matter. Mrinalini says she doesn’t want to continue their conversation anymore, but Chhoton lies that he would meet his beloved but is interrupted because of Mrinalini. Being offended by his shameless behavior, she enters, and Chhoton follows her.
Guruji asks all the participants to learn classical music to improve their performance. He also teaches them some mudras, but a few of them fail to copy him. He asks Jhanak to perform with them and perfectly learns them. Guruji asks her whether she knows how to dance, but she completely denies it.
Later, Guruji forbids her from being tense and asks her to dance. Jhanak starts dancing with all her devotion, which amazes Guruji completely.
Chhoton and Mrinalini enter the room while all the others discuss Chhoton’s marriage. His father asks him whether he loves someone else; Chhoton confesses that he loves another girl. Aparna (Reena Pimpale) and Chhoton’s parents get furious with him because he hides this truth from everyone else. They clearly say they would not accept anyone except Mrinalini as their younger daughter-in-law.