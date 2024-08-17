The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 271, airing on August 17, 2024.
Aditya Comes To Pick Jhanak
Today’s episode start with when Aditya arrives at the hotel in the morning to pick up Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) for a party. Although she hesitates to go with him, Aditya insists her to wears a beautiful dress and asks if she has any gorgeous outfits for the occasion. Jhanak, who doesn’t own expensive dresses, refuses to accept gifts or a dress from Aditya as she doesn’t know him well and doesn’t consider him a friend yet, but later, she agrees to go with him.
Aniruddha & Arshi Fights
In the next scene, Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and Arshi (Chandni Sharma) are getting ready for the party, but Arshi looks at Aniruddha in a different way, and he asks why she is looking at him; Arshi taunts him by saying that she has noticed that whenever Jhanak insults him, he comes to Arshi and comments on it. Later, Aniruddha replies that he thinks of Arshi and tells her not to talk about Jhanak anymore.
Later, in the Bose house, Appu is sitting in the hall, and a staff member comes to her and asks if she is fine or not. But she asks if she met Lalon and tells him that she was crying yesterday and comments on it. Later, the staff replies that Lalon will come to meet her, but only if she eats food properly and takes medicine on time.
Arshi Doubts Jhanak Poor Performance
Next, Arshi asks one more question to Aniruddha: Why does Jhanak perform so poorly in the dance competition? Seeing this, Aniruddha gets shocked. Arshi doubts him and says it is because Aniruddha told her to fail in this dance competition and comments.
Aniruddha Gets Jealous
Lastly, Aditya Kapoor and Jhanak come to the shop. Aditya demands the shop staff show the most expensive dress, Jhanak, but she refuses and tells the staff to show him his basic range. By seeing and listening to this, Aniruddha gets jealous. But Aditya Kapoor insists, and she agrees, and she thinks about Aniruddha. End.
