Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and Produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 17th July 2024 episode begins with the conversation between Chhoton and his parents. His mother becomes very angry with his son and says she won’t talk with him about his mischievous behavior. Suddenly, Chhoton discloses that he has been worshipping his Lakshmi Mata instead of any human being. As soon as the elders understand that Chhoton is telling them a false story.
Guruji asks Jhanak about her personal life. Guruji to know everything about her and her art skills. Jhanak hesitates to say that her mother used to dance. When Guruji listens to her distressed life, he realizes her struggle and gives her a chance to prove her skills. He pleads with her to participate in the dance show, but Jhanak doesn’t want to showcase her talent in front of everyone; she doesn’t believe in showcasing herself.
Jhanak is asked to participate in the competition. Guruji says that he will train Jhanak so that she can win. Though Jhanak hesitates at the trainer’s request, she starts dancing to random songs. Again, Guruji is mesmerized by her dance skills and confidently says she will get a position in this competition.
Upon returning from the hospital, Anirudhha is questioned about Arshi’s health condition. Shubha and Tanuja express their concern for Arshi and also make preparations for Anirudh and Arshi’s marriage. Anirudh, however, does not believe in any rituals and believes their marriage has already occurred. Suddenly, Bipasha inquires about any news regarding Jhanak. Upon hearing her name, Anirudhha becomes offended and instructs them not to mention it.