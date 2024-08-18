The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 272, airing on August 18, 2024.
The episode unfolds with Aditya and Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) stepping into a designer boutique, a setting that becomes a battleground of emotions. Aniruddha’s overabundance of affection for Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Aditya’s unwavering admiration for Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) creates palpable tension, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.
Appu insists her family call Lalon, refusing to let their friendship mix with family matters. Forbidden from meeting Lalon, she starts shouting his name. Bipasha and Tanuja rush over, scolding Appu for her disobedience. Despite her struggle, Chhoton announces Lalan’s arrival. Thrilled, Appu asks Lalon to feed her, further embarrassing her parents. Bipasha advises Appu not to overstep her boundaries.
Later, Aditya Kapoor asks Jhanak whether her dress fits her well or not; she replies that it fits perfectly. Later, listening to their conversation, Arshi says that before, Aditya Jhanak had robbed Aniruddha and robbed Aditya Kapoor; by listening to this, Aditya Kapoor gets angry.
Lastly, Jhanak and Aditya Kapoor leave and sit in the car. Jhanak thinks about Aniruddha and gets upset. Aditya Kapoor notices her and tells the driver to stop the car. He then leaves to buy some gifts for Jhanak and informs her by listening to Jhanak’sher questions. He brings chocolates to her, insists that she eat them, and thanks him. End.
