Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 18th July 2024 episode begins with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) practicing the dance for her upcoming performance in the dance competition. Guruji sees her impressive skills and praises her firm dedication to dance.
The Basu family members are gathered to talk about Arshi’s troubling condition as she battles intense depression. All the family members feel she has lost hope for the future. Shubh (Sachin Verma) urges Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) to support Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and not waste more thoughts on Jhanak, whom they see as evil.
Later, Aniruddha enters the kitchen, and Anjana asks if Aniruddha needs anything. He says that he is still doubtful of Jhanak’s whereabouts, explaining that she fell prey to a conspiracy despite her peaceful demeanor. Anjana points out that even Anirudh initially misunderstood Jhanak’s actions. As Anirudh remembers Jhanak, he cannot help feeling sorrowful.
Later, Anjana cooks food for Mrinalini’s family as they have help and save Jhanak. Chhoton turns banter that he is not receiving any special treatment. Anjana tells them to do one thing; only then will he get special treatment, and she tells Chhoton to deliver the food to her house. Later, Chhoton (Puneet Panjwani) replies by declining and says he never wants to see her again.
In the next scene, Jhanak rehearses her dance in the kitchen, feels the music, and enjoys dancing. As the rehearsal ends, Guruji surprises everyone with delicious treats and motivates them to do their best in the competition. Guruji also blesses Jhanak for her future works.
After Arshi was discharged from the hospital, Shrishti and Vinayak accompanied her to ensure a smooth discharge. Excitedly, Tanuja (Kajal Pisal) and Bipasha (Patrali Chattopadhyay) tell Shrishti to bring Arshi to Basu’s house. They eagerly anticipate welcoming their new daughter-in-law into the house.
Shubh calls Anirudh to ask where he is. Anirudh says he’s on his way home with Arshi.
Bipasha suggests registering Anirudh and Arshi’s marriage, which Tanuja says will be taken care of Arshi. Shubh adds that there’s no need to notify relatives since they have noticed the accident. Later, Arshi and her family arrive at the Basu house.