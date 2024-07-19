Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 19th July 2024 episode begins with Basu and Mukherjee discussing Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and Arshi’s (Chandni Sharma) life together, and Srishti (Poorva Gokhale)comments that she can’t guarantee that Arshi will stay happy in Basu’s house. Later, Aniruddha brings Arshi home in a wheelchair, and Dadi welcomes her.
Meanwhile, Arshi starts questioning everyone about where Jhanak is and shows her crying face. Everyone says that Jhanak had left the house a few days before.
In the next scene, a few contestants talk about Jhanak (Hiba Nawab), and a few girls are jealous of her talent. They start criticizing her class and standards and trolling her.
Later, the dance competition starts, and Brij Bhushan arrives as a competition judge. All the contestants come on the stage and show their dancing talent. Jhanak is the last contestant. All the contestants get jealous of her when they see her on the stage.
After seeing Jhanak on the stage, Brij Guruji looks at her closely, trying to recognize if he has met her.
In the next scene, Arshi breaks down in tears because she cannot dance like before and cannot participate in the dance competition. Arshi blames Jhanak for snatching the happiness of her life.
Later, Jhanak starts dancing on the stage, and everyone is amazed by her energetic and classic dance moves.