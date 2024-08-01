The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 255, airing on August 1, 2024.
Today’s episode begins with a conversation between Guru Ji and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Guru Ji asks Jhanak why she came to Mumbai. She replies that she came to achieve success and respect in the city. Later, Guru Ji talks about her journey, motivating Jhanak to give her best on the stage so that the judges won’t find any loopholes in her performance. Jhanak gets motivated by his words and promises to try her best to win the competition.
Later, Lalon brings Appu to the Shiv Mandir, and suddenly, everyone sees her and tries to wake her up. Later, Lalon sees the Shivling and starts praying to the god, saying to wake her up. He also states she is coming for your blessing and comments on it. Later, Appu opens her eyes and sees that Lalon is happy.
In the next scene, Pandit tells Appu to pour water on the Shivling. She has wished it before and can only pour water on it. Later, she tries to wish loudly, but Lalon interrupts and says she should wish by heart, not loudly. Later, Appu wishes, and Lalon and she poured water on the Shivling.
Further, Brij Bhushan asks the Judges whether they have decided on Jhanak. One judge replies that the man hasn’t brought the footage yet. Later, Brij Bhushan replies, saying, Don’t worry, he’ll come. And later asks the Judges whether they talked to Jhanak or not. The judge says that Guru Ji always supports her and comments on it.
Later, Lalon and Appu sit in the Auto, and he helps Appu reach her home safely. Later, Lalon suddenly notices that Appu has a fever, but she tells Lalon nothing happened. She tells him that she’ll take medicine and comments on it. Later, Lalon brings Appu home safely.
Lastly, Brij Bhushan asked the judge if they found anything in the video, but they said they hadn’t found anything until now. Later, Brij Bhushan decides to leave. In the next scene, Aditya Kapoor talks on the phone but suddenly sees Jhanak coming in his direction. He cuts the phone and talks to Jhanak about this big-budget film, revealing his desire to work with her, but Jhanak refuses. He says she doesn’t have the status to work with him and comments.