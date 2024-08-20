The StarPlus show Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 274, airing on 20 August 2024.
In today’s episode, at the party, the host insists Aditya sing for them as they know he is a good singer. Aditya denies it but agrees after Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) approves. Aditya insists on performing with a partner, and he calls Jhanak to accompany him, leaving Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) jealous. Shrishti and Arshi (Chandni Sharma) taunt Aniruddha for supporting Jhanak.
On the other hand, Shubho argues with Bablo. Trisha taunts Bablo’s wife for Apu’s behavior. They criticize that because of Apu goons and dangerous people are coming into the house. Due to the massive fight and arguments, Shubho decides to leave the house. Choton confronts Shubho for his behavior and reminds him of Bablo’s deeds for him.
Later, Jhanak dedicates her song to the person who knows her more than herself, where Aniruddha feels she is talking about Aditya, but Jhanak dedicates it to Aniruddha and her memories with him in the past. Everyone praises Aditya and Jhanak for their performance. Later, Rudra questions Aditya’s motive for helping Jhanak. Aditya reveals that he only wishes for her good and wants her to achieve her goals.
Fed up with Shubo, Trisha Bipasha, and Laal’s mean comments, Bablo decides to leave the house. But Aniruddha’s grandmother makes it clear that until she and her husband are alive, everyone will live under one roof, and that’s the final decision.
Later, Aniruddha gets jealous of Jhanak and Aditya’s closeness. Rudra gives blessings to Jhanak and assures her that she has his back always. Later, Jhanak takes a food plate and walks towards where she bumps into Aniruddha. As a result, Aniruddha’s outfit gets spoiled, and he shouts at her for not noticing him, which clearly highlights his jealousy and irritation with Jhanak’s closeness with Aditya.
