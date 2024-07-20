Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 20th July 2024 episode begins with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) performing in the dance competition; she gets another task from the judges to showcase other dance forms on the stage. Later, Jhanak shows her stunning classical moves. Everyone is stunned at the auditorium by Jhanak’s energetic and unbeatable performance.
In the Bose house, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) is welcomed as Aniruddha’s (Krushal Ahuja) wife. Later, Arshi gets upset when she hears Jhanak’s name again in the house. She requests them all not to utter her name again in front of her because Jhanak has destroyed all her career and mental peace.
Later, Jhanak finishes her stunning dance performance, and she suddenly sees Brij Bhushan at the auditorium. Seeing him, Jhanak is shocked.
In the next scene, Shrishti (Poorva Gokhale) brings Arshi to Aniruddha’s room to rest. Arshi questions Shrishti about the cause of the fire incident on her wedding day. Later, Shrishti changes the topic and encourages Arshi to participate in the dance competition.
Later, Aniruddha helps Arshi get up on her feet. Suddenly, Arshi starts blaming Jhanak for this situation. Anirudhha again tries to talk about the incident, but Arshi wants to avoid hearing from Aniruddha and says he always takes Jhanak’s side and comments.
Lastly, Aniruddha tries to make her walk, and Arshi starts walking with her feet. Anirudhha promises not to search Jhanak again and will focus on his life.