Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premieres on StarPlus and produce under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 21st episode begins with a conversation between Jhanak and Guruji. She asks Guruji if she can bring tea for him, but he denies it and tells her to sit with him. She refuses to sit as she respects his position. By listening to this, Guruji is mesmerized.
Aniruddha promises Arshi he will not see Jhanak anymore and does not think about that girl. Aniruddha tells Arshi to continue her dance performance after her health has recovered. Aniruddha wants to bring back passion into his wife’s life, but Arshi feels hopeless. Aniruddha promises to be with her forever.
Later, Shrishti doesn’t want Jhanak to live happily, so she prays to god for Jhanak to be with Tejas, who will make her life miserable. She then talks to someone on the phone and instructs them to find out about Jhanak so they can inform Tejas. Upon hearing this conversation, Vinayak feels sad by the cruelty and comments on it.
In the sequel to the dance competition, the anchor calls everyone on the stage and asks the judge to announce the selected name. Jhanak, convinced she won’t be among them, starts to leave. But then, the judge announces her name, and Jhanak, overwhelmed with joy, bursts into tears.
After Jhanak’s selection, she seeks the blessing of her Guruji. Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan, feeling threatened, plots to destroy the life of the girl who dared to speak against her father. He is determined to eliminate any risk of exposure. After the competition, when asked about Jhanak, he seizes the opportunity to defame her, criticizing her and declaring his dislike for her presence on the stage.