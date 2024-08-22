The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 276, airing on August 22, 2024.
Aniruddha Feels Hurt by Jhanak’s Cold Attitude
The episode starts with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) reassuring Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) that she’s fine now and suggests he leave since Aditya is there to look after her. Aniruddha feels hurt by Jhanak’s cold attitude.
Shrishti and Arshi Criticize Jhanak
Meanwhile, Shrishti and Arshi (Chandni Sharma) criticize Jhanak’s character, suspecting she drank alcohol the previous night. Jhanak denies drinking, but no one believes her. When it’s time to bandage her wound, Aniruddha can’t help. Upset by Jhanak’s behavior, Aniruddha decides to leave immediately.
Lalon Gets Emotional
In the next scene, Lalon leaves the city to avoid getting close to Appu, fearing she might become too attached to him. Chhoton is distressed by Lalon’s decision and hesitantly reveals that Bablu has already arranged Lalon and Appu’s marriage. Upon learning that Bablu is on board with their relationship, Lalon is deeply moved and emotional, unable to hold back his tears.
Shrishti and Arshi Tries To Manipulate Aniruddha
Later, Shrishti and Arshi urge Aniruddha to move on from Jhanak, believing she has fallen for Aditya. They label Jhanak as ungrateful and compare her to her mother. In response, Jhanak firmly states that she won’t tolerate insults and asks them to forget about her. She also expresses her appreciation to Aniruddha for always being there for her.
Lalon Reassures Chhoton
Lalon dreams of a perfect future with Appu. While Chhoton recognizes Lalon’s love and concern, he worries that Lalon might leave Appu later. Lalon reassures Chhoton that he and his family will provide the utmost care for Appu. Chhoton realizes that Lalon is determined and capable of facing any challenges to ensure Appu’s happiness and well-being, and by seeing this, Chhoton gets emotional.
Aditya is Trying her best To Help Jhanak
Aditya wants to offer Jhanak a significant opportunity and introduce her to a well-known director looking for fresh talent for an upcoming movie. Aditya believes Jhanak has the potential to be cast in the film. Later, Jhanak receives the audition script, and when Aditya looks at it, Jhanak questions his actions. Aditya explains that he’s reviewing the script and offering feedback to help motivate her. End.
