The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 277, airing on August 23, 2024.
The episode starts with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) reassuring Aniruddha that she’s fine and suggests he leave, leading to tension as he feels hurt by her coldness. Shrishti and Arshi accuse Jhanak of drinking, which she denies, and Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja), upset by her behavior, decides to leave. Meanwhile, Lalon is deeply touched to learn that Bablu supports his and Appu’s marriage plans.
As Shrishti and Arshi urge Aniruddha to move on, Jhanak stands firm against their insults and appreciates his support. Aditya offers Jhanak a chance to audition for a film, seeing potential in her, and she questions his motives, but he explains his intention to help her succeed.
In the next scene, Jhanak comes to the Bose house; Aniruddha mocks her, tells her to do the work fast, and says not to waste their time and comments. Later, Jhanak replies that she is here to tell everyone important information. She also states what happened to her and that she doesn’t want the same to happen to anyone else, and she gets emotional while looking at Aniruddha.
Further, Bipasha mocks her too, tells her not to talk rubbish, and tells her to reach the point. Aniruddha tells everyone that he doesn’t want to listen to her. Later, Jhanak replies that they have to listen to her and comment on it. Later, Jhanak gives a shocking confession that Jhanak is pregnant with Aniruddha. By listening to this, Aniruddha gets shocked. End.