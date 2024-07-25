The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 248, airing on July 25, 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Guruji helping Jhanak put all her stuff in the bag. Pallavi asks her what he is doing. Guruji coldly replies to Pallavi by saying he is doing what she has to do. He then makes comments about giving false accusations to Jhanak.
Later, Jhanak regards Rudra as her Guru and promises she will not leave the battle until her last breath. Guruji gives her blessings and her bag, too.
In the morning sequel, Shrishti and Vinayak come to Basu’s house to discuss Aniruddha’s marriage. They state that they want all the rituals within a day. After this, Shrishti announced that Arshi had been invited to participate in a dance reality show in Mumbai. They all hope Arshi will start performing very soon and comment on it.
Later, Aniruddha brings Arshi with him, making her stand on her feet and sit on the sofa. Later, Shrishti asks Arshi how she is. But Arshi replies by saying that she is alive. By listening to this, Shrishti is shocked.
In the next scene, Pallavi calls Jhanak, tells Jhanak to grind pulses, and brings a lot of dal in front of her. Jhanak is shocked by seeing this and asks Pallavi whether any guests are coming. Pallavi replies that she wants to give some grind pulses to her neighbors.
Later, Jhanak asks Pallavi to come back from dance practice. After that, she’ll grind the other half of the pulses. She also stated that she’d make dinner, but Pallavi denied it.
In the next scene, Shristi tries to motivate her daughter (Arshi) to keep the invitation and start working following her passion. She also hopes that Arshi will definitely win that dance show.
Suddenly, Appu is about to reveal to Arshi that Shrishti is the main culprit of that mishap. Vipasha handles the situation and blames Appu for ruining their happiness. Later, Aniruddha criticizes Appu for not behaving properly.
Credit: Hotstar
