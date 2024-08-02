The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 256, airing on August 2, 2024.
Today’s episode begins with a conversation between Aditya Kapoor and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Aditya talks to Jhanak about Aniruddha, whom he met in Kolkata. He says he didn’t see him and asks Jhanak whether he has come with her. Jhanak is shocked by this. Later, Aditya makes fun of Aniruddha, and suddenly, Jhanak gets angry and tells him she doesn’t want to talk about this topic anymore and leaves.
Further, Jhanak comes to the hall area and suddenly meets with a dance competition contestant, and they start taunting her about her poor performance. They also get a chance to perform for the next level and make fun of her. Jhanak confronts them and leaves from there.
Later, an organizer comes to Jhanak and tells her to come with him, saying that the judges have called her. Later, Aditya Kapoor asks Michel if the producers told their decision about Jhanak, and Michel says he didn’t get any response from them. Suddenly, the dance competition starts, and the first contestant is called for the performance.
In the next scene, in the Basu house, Lalon brings Appu home. Still, the situation turns unexpectedly, and the family members make allegations against Lalon for taking Appu with him. Later, Tanuja asks Appu if she was in the Mandir at night, and Appu says that she was in Shiv Mandir with so many people. Appu asks Tanuja why she doesn’t believe her and comments on it.
Later, one contestant comes to Brij Bhushan and sits with them. She says that Jhanak is sitting alone out of the hall, and they get happy. Brij Bhushan replies that this was his strategy to fire her from the competition and comments on it.
Lastly, Guru Ji meets Jhanak and asks her where she is going. By seeing him, Jhanak is shocked and asks why he is here. Later, again, Guru Ji questions her that she wants to run from this competition. Jhanak replies by apologizing to him. Later, Guru Ji scolds Jhanak that she is trying to run from this situation and says he is fighting for her and commenting on it. End.
