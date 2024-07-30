The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 253, airing on July 30, 2024.
Today’s episode started with Aditya Kapoor’s announcement about a wonderful dancer, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Initially, he wanted to keep Jhanak’s name private and created suspense with his words. He called the judges and mentors on stage and announced the names of the candidates who had qualified for the second round of the competition. Finally, Aditya Kapoor announced the three names of the participants who had qualified for the second round. While uttering those words, he seemed surprised, as he expected Jhanak to be one of the qualifiers, but someone else qualified instead.
Later, Guru Ji stopped the program and asked the judges to reconsider their decision. After analyzing the performance, he suggested that Jhanak proceed to the second round instead of the other participants.
On the other hand, Brij Bhushan starts insulting Guru Ji in front of everyone, so he will no longer have the courage to promote Jhanak. The judges also explained that she didn’t perform well that day; everyone had witnessed it, so there was nothing to hide.
In the next scene, Guru Ji supports Jhanak and explains the truth about her performance: Someone intentionally cut her outfit. He asks them to reconsider Jhanak. Later, one judge tells Guru Ji to give them some time to discuss, and later, they announce that they can’t select Jhanak for the next level.
Brij Bhushan then brings the completely torn costume to the stage as evidence that Jhanak was in a difficult situation. Despite her condition, Guru Ji interrupted and tells everyone that Jhanak managed to complete her dance steps with a smile. Brij Bhushan aggressively tells everyone that Guru Ji is seeking justification and justice for the incident and comments that she is the worst dancer. At the same time, Jhanak also speaks out against Brij Bhushan’s insulting words and comments.
Guru Ji appreciates Jhanak’s rebellious nature and encourages her to raise her voice. Later, Aditya Kapoor also stands beside her. When others celebrate Jhanak’s failure, he strongly supports that innocent girl and makes comments.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.