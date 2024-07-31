The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 254, airing on July 31, 2024.
In today’s episode, the scene begins with a conversation between Guru Ji and his wife Pallavi. When Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Guru Ji arrive home, Pallavi makes fun of them. Pallavi wants to talk to Jhanak simultaneously, but Guru Ji and Jhanak don’t want to continue because they’ve had a hectic day. Jhanak insists to Pallavi that she can go to her room to hear Guru Ji and Pallavi’s conversation until she finishes speaking. Later, Pallavi interrupts Jhanak, asks her to stay, and tells Guru Ji to leave. Pallavi talks about their relationship and comments on it.
In the next scene, Lalon tries to find Appu, shouts her name in the heavy rain, and prays to god. Later, Lalon finds her as she faints on the road and tries to wake her up.
Later, Jhanak comes to her room and releases her frustration about Brij Bhushan. She talks about her mother, says that Brij Bhushan did the same thing to her mother, just like Jhanak, and comments on it. Jhanak releases her frustration by dancing.
In the next scene, Lalon holds Appu on his shoulder, prays to god to give him power, and then leaves.
Seeing her dancing, Guru Ji comes to her and asks why she is waking up late and dancing. Later, Jhanak makes excuses and says that she is not feeling well. Later, Guru Ji teaches her the perfect steps and tells her to practice them for tomorrow’s competition.
Lastly, Jhanak comes to the Auditorium, and other competitors see her and start taunting her. Guru Ji sees this, comes to her, tries to console her, and comments about other contestants’ behavior.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.