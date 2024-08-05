The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 259, airing on August 5, 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) saying she’ll leave this show after listening to it; Guru Ji is shocked and says what they are talking about. Later, Jhanak ignores Guru Ji and leaves the stage; Aditya Kapoor stops her and tells Jhanak that she will not go anywhere.
Later, Coming on the stage, Aditi vows she will prove everything with all the evidence. Aditi also plays CCTV footage, in which it is seen that two contestants secretly cut Jhanak’s dress so that she couldn’t perform anymore. Everyone understands that it was a conspiracy of Brij Bhushan, who ordered the students to destroy Jhanak’s dance performance dress.
In the Basu house, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) talk with each other. Aniruddha states there is a misunderstanding between them and asks her to clarify it. Later, Vinayak overhears Aniruddha and Arshi’s conversation. Later, Mashi ma comes and asks why he is standing here. Vinayak replies that he wants to meet Arshi and comment on it. Later, Aniruddha motivates her to go to Mumbai for the dance competition, and they’ll have fun there. Suddenly, Arshi basks at him and says no one is asking her about my opinion and commenting on it.
In the next scene, the channel head, Aditi, basks the producer and discusses their contract. She also states that the producer has defamed the channel’s reputation, and Guru Ji names Rudra Pratap Singh’s reputation and comments on it. Aditya Kapoor tells the producer to prepare the stage for the Jhanak because she’ll perform.
Lastly, Jhanak gets nervous, so she calms down by herself and starts dancing. Her stunning dance performance mesmerizes everyone, and everyone applauds her efforts, and Rudra gets teary. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
