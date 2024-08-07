The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 261, airing on August 7, 2024.
In today’s episode, the staff offers Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) some juice, but she refuses and asks for plain water to prepare for her performance. Unbeknownst to her, the other contestants have tampered with the juice by adding harmful substances to spoil her performance. When Jhanak asks for water, they also mix it with unhealthy things. She drinks it, but it doesn’t taste very pleasant to her. Another contestant said it tastes like the water is bitter because she feels low.
In the Bose house, Aparna sees Appu and Lalon together and asks Lalon why he is there. He answered that he had come to meet Appu and gave her chocolates, too. Later, Aparna explains to Lalon that they are not kids anymore and tells them to stay away from each other and comment.
As the episode unfolds, a series of unexpected events takes place. Jhanak is left stunned when she sees Shrishti on stage. The surprise doesn’t end there, as Shrishti announces Arshi’s unexpected entry into the competition. Jhanak is left reeling from the unexpected turn of events.
Later, Jhanak notices that Arshi is not alone and Aniruddha is also there. The dance competition starts, and the show host calls Jhanak onto the stage to perform. However, Jhanak refuses to go by listening to the name Jhanak Arshi (Chandni Sharma), and Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) is shocked.
In a dramatic turn of events, Arshi leaves the competition after feeling overwhelmed and exhausted from her Shrishti’s constant demands. Her emotional outburst, fueled by the lack of information about Jhanak’s participation, leaves her in a state of anger and frustration. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
