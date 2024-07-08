Jhanak is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series premiered on StarPlus and Produced under Magic Moments Motion Pictures.
Today’s 8th July 2024 episode begins with Anirudh, who learns that Jhanak has been arrested and taken to the police station. To show his responsibility as a husband, Aniruddha declares that he will search for the truth and that we will not support Jhanak if she is found guilty.
Mrinalini and Chhotan visited the studio to check the CCTV footage from that day and find evidence against Srishti’s allegations. They both began to examine the footage, but to their surprise, they found nothing significant. They took the footage and returned disappointedly.
Shubho and Tanuja do not want Anirudha to go because the police have insufficient evidence against Jhanak. They try to wash Anirudhha’s brain so that Jhanak will not get bail. Anirudhha says that he would punish her immediately if she is proven guilty. Aniruddha visits the police station to review the evidence against Jhanak.
Shubho has already filed a complaint in court, making it difficult for Jhanak to get bail. Despite being taken to the police station, she is not officially arrested. Shubho is visibly tense about the situation. If they fail to find any proof of the allegations, Jhanak will be released. Bipasha and Tanuja can’t believe Jhanak will return home after all this chaos.
On the other hand, the police station pressures Jhanak to tell the truth; though Jhanak repeatedly says that she didn’t do anything to harm Arshi, the police don’t want to hear anything.
Meanwhile, Choton and Mrinalini come carrying the proof. At first, Mrinalini criticizes the police officer for detaining Jhanak without proof. Mrinalini wants to stand by the innocent in order to get justice. Chotan claims that they have brought the evidence to prove Srishti wrong. When the police officer refuses to accept anything from Mrinalini, she threatens them with the senior police officer, her friend’s husband.