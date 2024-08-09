The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the written update of episode 263, airing on August 9, 2024.
In today’s episode, a critical situation arises for Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) when she loses her senses during a dance competition. Due to Srishti and Brij Bhushan’s manipulative words, the audience starts to believe that Jhanak may have taken medicine or drugs before her performance to feel more energetic on stage. As a result, Srishti intentionally postpones announcing the competition result.
Later, the Doctor comes to check on Jhanak and tells everyone that she has taken pills, which have overdosed on her. Arshi (Chandni Sharma) asks that Jhanak has taken pills but not drugs. Srishti interrupts and says taking pills before performance is against the rules and comments. Later, Rudra gets defensive for Jhanak, tells Srishti that taking pills is not against the rule, and tells her to check the rule book, too.
In the next scene, Srishti mocks the show’s organizers and tells them the contestant is not opening her eyes. She also states that this has happened in their show and comments on it. Later, Rudra states that the contestants take pills because they are under mental pressure and also says that maybe Jhanak has taken pills and comments on it.
Later, Aditya Kapoor, Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja), Rudra, and the show organizer bring Jhanak to the hospital, and Aditya tells the Doctor to check her up. Aniruddha interrupts and says he’ll pay the fees as much as they need. The show organizer interrupts and says that Jhanak is the contestant in their show, and she is their responsibility and comments on it.
Lastly, Aditya Kapoor talks to Aniruddha and states that he will win Jhanak. Aniruddha gets jealous of him, mocks the relationship between Aditya and Jhanak, and comments on it. End.
