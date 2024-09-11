Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, captivates the audience with its intense drama featuring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s upcoming episode, which airs on 12 September 2024, will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
In the upcoming episode, Virat (Arjit Taneja), agitated, announces his decision that he will now file a case against Priyanka, accusing her of attempting to murder. He clarifies that Babita will not stop her, upon which Amruta (Sriti Jha) intensifies the scene, instigating Babita. Later, Priyanka calls Babita and shares that Virat is accusing her of attempting to murder, but Babita reacts like she doesn’t care. Then Priyanka shared a shocking update with Babita, revealing that she had recorded the scene when Babita mixed the tablet in Virat’s glass, leaving Babita distressed.
Today’s episode begins with Virat apologizing to Amruta, and they both indulge in a sweet moment. Soon, Nimmi and others scream as they find Babita injured. Virat feels furious at Ishika and Priyanka for hurting her mother. They call the doctor, while Amruta is surprised. She finds something fishy and recalls the memories from the wedding, and she finds proof (a piece of torn saree) against Babita.
Amruta, still confused, pledges that if she finds Babita involved in this incident, she will expose her and pay the consequences. Dilbar questions Amruta about asking Babita the reason to bring Virat to Alibaug. Babita lies and accuses Ishika and Priyanka.
Later, in anger, Virat decides to do the worst with Ishika and Priyanka. Amruta calms him down. Amruta handles the situation where Dilbar comes. As Virat sees Babita, Amruta reveals Babita’s truth to Dilbar, leaving him shocked. Virat, who loves Babita unconditionally, is unaware of the cunning ploy. Amruta shares her plan with Dilbar to expose Babita, and she says that in front of Babita.