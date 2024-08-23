The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s 266th episode, which airs on August 24th, 2024, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
In the upcoming episode, we will see that Amruta (Sriti Jha) talks to the family members about the Janmashtami special, where she tells everyone to be a part and as the sir told that they’d organize Jhanki for them and this time, Amruta is going to hit the handi and comment on it, by listening to their conversation, Priyanka is angry and plans and evil plan for Amruta.
Later, Priyanka shows a chemical that she will add to the handi to make pressure, and then a handi will blast. When Amruta goes to hit the handi, it suddenly blasts on Amruta’s face. Listening to this, Priyanka gives an evil laugh.
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Written Update 23rd August-
In today’s episode, Virat (Arijit Taneja) takes Bhawani and Jahan to a boutique to buy a saree for Bhavani. The salesman initially quoted Rs 50,000 for the saree but changed it to Rs 500 after Virat’s signal. Bhavani, seeing the price tag, expresses her inability to afford it. Virat tells her not to worry about the cost and asks Jahan to convince Bhawani to try the saree, which she agrees to do. While Jahan tries on two dresses, Virat leaves the boutique.
At the Ahuja house, Amruta discovers that Virat has used Rs 15 lakhs from his account and suspects he’s spending excessively on her. She goes to the boutique to confront him. At the boutique, Virat stops Bhavani and Amruta from leaving, insisting that Bhavani must take the saree as he has already paid for it. Meanwhile, Priyanka arrives and accuses Jahan and Bhavani, but Norman, the salesman, refutes the theft allegations, citing CCTV footage.
The situation escalates when Priyanka is stopped by security for an alarm ringing as she exits. A hair accessory falls out of her purse, leading Virat to intervene and prevent Norman from calling the police. Virat asks Priyanka to apologize to Jahan, reminding her of a similar incident at a party. End.
