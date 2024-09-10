Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, captivates the audience with its intense drama featuring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s upcoming episode, which airs on 11 September 2024, will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
In the upcoming episode, Amruta (Sriti Jha) searches for proof against Babita but finds nothing. Looking at the decoration, Amruta is sure that everything was pre-planned. Then she finds a cloth, which builds her suspicion. Amruta takes the lamp in her hand and pledges that if Babita is also found guilty of this crime, then she will have to bear the consequences.
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Amruta stopping Priyanka from marrying Virat (Arjit Taneja). She confronts Priyanka and Ishika and assures them she will get them to play for their misdeeds. Ishika confronts Amruta and goes on to reveal Babita’s name, but Priyanka stops her. Ishika and Priyanka try to escape, but everyone stops them.
Soon, Amruta calls the police and gets Ishika and Priyanka arrested. Watching everything from afar, hiding in a room, Babita worries that Amruta might find her truth. Later, Amruta worries about Virat, and she regains consciousness, but he feels heavy. Amruta gives him time to feel better.
On the other hand, Babita plays a master trick to prove herself innocent. She hurts herself and becomes unconscious. Later, Virat fully regains consciousness, and Amruta questions Virat about what happened before. Virat shares that she felt like he was preparing for the wedding, and then Amruta lashes out at him, creating a sweet moment between the two.