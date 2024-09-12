In the upcoming episode, Priyanka and Ishika get bailed out, and nobody else but Babita helps them come out. However, Babita threatens Ishika and Priyanka for snatching everything from them. As Babita comes out of the police station, Amruta (Sriti Jha) spots her and confronts her, threatening to expose her truth in front of Virat (Arjit Taneja), leaving Babita distressed.
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Grandmother cursing Ishika and Priyanka for harming Babita. Virat shares that he will ensure that Babita and Ishika get severe punishment, and this time, Babita will spare them. Amruta intensifies the scene, highlighting that Babita will not leave those who did this to her. Babita feels safe as she thinks nobody will believe Ishika and Priyanka, and she can lie about the rest of things.
On the other hand, Jahaan shares the news of Ishika and Priyanka’s arrest with Jay, leaving him in deep shock. Virat tells Babita that he will charge Ishika and Priyanka with attempted murder allegations. As soon as Ishika and Priyanka find out this, Priyanka calls Babita and threatens to expose her with the recording proof she has from the incident, leaving Babita tensed.
Later, Amruta confronts Babita, who shares that she will make sure to punish the real culprit in any situation. Soon, Virat comes and asks Amruta to go to her house, as her mother has called her for the Puja. Babita also asks Virat to go with her, as she wants Virat to stay away so that she can do her job, leaving Amruta curious.