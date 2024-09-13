Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, captivates the audience with its intense drama, featuring Sriti Jha and Arijit Taneja in lead roles. The show’s upcoming episode, which airs on 14 September 2024, will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
In the upcoming episode, Amruta (Sriti Jha) confronts Babita and shares that today, Virat (Arjit Taneja) will find out that his mother is not like how he thinks. Then Babita clarifies that though she is not what Virat thinks, she loves her son. Upon this, Amruta highlights that she doesn’t love Virat. She loves her ego, attitude, and fake pride. And with Ganesh Chaturthi coming, one thing will surely happen, and that will be exposing her in front of Virat.
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Virat informing Amruta about Teej puja and asking her to go to her home. Babita asks Virat to accompany Amruta as she is his wife, although she has not accepted her. With Babita’s decision, Amruta finds something fishy. However, Babita’s sister handles the situation.
Soon, Amruta and Virat come for Teej puja, where Jahaan asks them to sit together. On the other hand, Babita asks her sister to take care of her at home, and she goes to jail. Babita bails out Ishika and Priyanka, and as they confront her, she snatches their phones to later delete the proof against her.
On the other hand, Amruta leaves amidst the puja without informing Virat. Soon, Virat also leaves and worries about Amruta. As Babita comes out of the police station and plans to delete the proof, Amruta stops her. Amruta highlights her that she is here to prove her truth. Babita stays confident and questions Amruta about what she can do. Amruta promises to expose her in front of Virat.