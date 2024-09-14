Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, captivates the audience with its intense drama, featuring Sriti Jha and Arijit Taneja in lead roles. The show’s upcoming episode, which airs on 15 September 2024, will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
In the upcoming episode, Babita turns the table upside down as she makes big allegations against Amruta (Sriti Jha). When everyone asks Babita the reason for bailing Ishika and Priyanka, Babita reveals that Jayesh called her and asked them if he returns the house to Bhawani, then she will get Ishika out of jail. This is Amruta and her deal, leaving Amruta surprised and Virat (Arjit Taneja) shocked.
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Babita exiting the police station and Amruta catching her red-handed. Amruta confronts Babita and shares that no matter who the culprit is, that person will get punished. Amruta swears to expose Babita’s truth in front of Virat. However, Babita stays strong, and shares that she loves her son Virat, but Amruta highlights that she doesn’t love Virat but her fake pride and ego.
On the other hand, Deepika tries to give Babita Prashad, but Babita’s sister denies it, saying that Babita is asleep. However, Deepika finds out about Babita’s disappearance, and she informs Virat, who comes home immediately and asks Babita’s sister about Babita’s whereabouts, but she stays silent.
As Amruta and Babita argue, Ishika and Priyanka try to snatch their phones, but Ishika’s phone gets destroyed, while Priyanka’s phone falls in Babita’s car, about which no one is aware. Amruta comes home, and Virat questions Babita’s whereabouts. She shares that he went to the police station and got Ishika and Priyanka bailed out, leaving Virat confused and shocked.