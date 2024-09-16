Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, entertains the audience with twists and turns featuring Sriti Jha and Arijit Taneja in lead roles. The show’s upcoming episode, which airs on 16 September 2024, will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
Today’s episode begins with Babita claiming that Amruta (Sriti Jha) is trying to create differences between her and Virat (Arijit Taneja). She reveals that Amruta is the real culprit and that we should throw her out. Babita asks Kavita to throw Amruta out of the house. As Kavita moves forward, Dildar comes in between and protects Amruta. He reveals that Amruta is telling the truth, Babita is the culprit, and he has heard himself.
Dildar highlights Babita’s truth, which he has known all this time, and he heard Babita talk to Priyanka. Kavita and Bebe then play the master trick and scold Dildar for making false statements to save Amruta. With Kavita and Bebe’s move, Dildar becomes irritated and stays quiet. Virat looks confused and asks Amruta if he has the right to know the truth. Upon this, Amruta agrees that he has the right to know the truth, but what can she do when he doesn’t trust her when she is telling the truth?
Amruta, in an emotional moment, reveals that between their chemistry, only one thing fails: she doesn’t have proof of her truth. At the same time, Babita throws a tantrum, saying that if Amruta is in this house, then Babita will leave.
Bhawani comes, taunts Virat for misbehaving with Amruta, and orders Amruta to come with her. In an emotional moment, Virat tries to stop her, but Amruta breaks her relationship with Virat, highlighting that if he lacks trust, there is no scope for this relationship, and she leaves.
Later, Amruta worries about Virat and shares her concern with Bhawani at home. On the other hand, Dildar and Virat indulge in an argument, during which Dildar orders Virat to bring back Amruta. But Babita intervenes and manipulates Virat so that because of Amruta, Virat and Dildar have become each other’s enemies and start crying. Dildar, in anger, leaves, where Babita still cries, and Virat consoles her.