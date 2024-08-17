The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s 260th episode, which airs on August 17th, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Virat (Arjit Taneja) tells Harsh that with his dedication, he could become the best doctor in the city. Harsh thanks him, but Jahan interrupts, suggesting that no matter how successful Harsh becomes, he won’t be able to fix Virat’s heart problem. Jahan also comments on Virat’s visit, questioning his motives since Amruta (Sriti Jha) only stayed briefly. Virat explains he’s here for work, but Jahan demands more clarity on his purpose, given his role as the family’s son-in-law. Jahan also criticizes Amruta’s contributions to the Chitnis family. Bhavani then assigns Harsh the responsibility of managing the household, to which Harsh reluctantly agrees.
In the next scene, Virat presents Bhavani with a gift, which turns out to be a set of visiting cards. When Bhavani inquires about them, Virat explains that since she’ll be attending a big party, she can use the cards to offer her catering services to anyone who enjoys her food.
Next, Priyanka asks Arav, her cousin, to inform her when the Chitnis family arrives. Arav agrees. Later, Priyanka also notifies him that she will come to the party and doesn’t want to disturb the plan. She cryptically hints that by the time the party is over, Virat should realize that it is harmful for him to be near Amruta and comment on it.
As Jahan and the Chitnis family arrive at Prakruthi Sharma’s house, Arav quickly informs Priyanka about their presence. Babita asks Priyanka about her plan, to which Priyanka responds that she intends to attend the party and insult both Amruta and her mother. Priyanka adds that while the Chitnis family may think she’s there just to critique the food, her true intentions involve much more than that and comment on it.
The Chitnis family and Jahan are shown to be preparing food in the kitchen. Jahan takes a selfie of them, capturing their warm and loving bond, and sends it to Virat, sharing their together moment in the party.
Seeing the situation unfold, Virat is deep in thought, contemplating his relationship with Amruta. Shekhar approaches and questions Virat about how long he will continue to ponder their relationship. Virat responds that he doesn’t want to rush his decision. He wants to fully understand what exists between them, assuring Shekhar that once he does, they will never be apart.
Lastly, Priyanka arrives at the party and spots Amruta. She sends a message to Babita, indicating she will carry out their plan as soon as possible. Meanwhile, at the dining table, Babita is enjoying the food with everyone. She accidentally drops her phone, and Virat picks it up for her. End.
Credit: Zee5
Please watch this episode on Zee TV.