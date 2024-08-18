The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s 261th episode, which airs on August 18th, 2024, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
In today’s episode, the party members praise and comment on the food made by the Chitnis Family. Amruta promotes her business by giving visiting cards. Later, Priyanka comes to her, and Amruta offers her Vada Pav, but she refuses to take it and comments on it. While listening to this, Amruta is stunned.
Babita is enjoying her food with her family, and she suddenly gets a message from Priyanka that she reached the location; after seeing the message, Babita tries to reply to her, but suddenly, her phone falls, and Virat helps her; she gets shocked, by seeing him as she doesn’t want that Virat knows the plan and commenting on it. Later, Virat joins them for lunch with the family.
In the next scene, Priyanka tries street food and eats a small bite. She harshly reacts to how dirty the food she made and comments on it. She also breaks the plate and says that she doesn’t want to eat dirty food and insults her. But she controls her and comments on it.
Later, Priyanka comes to the kitchen and puts her expensive necklace in Bhawani’s bag. She plans to destroy Chitnis’ family and Amruta, too. Later, after the party gives the bill to the owner, Amruta and Chitnis’s family take a check and leave, but suddenly, Priyanka shouts that her necklace is robbed and comments on it.
Lastly, Priyanka suspects the Chitnis family of stealing the necklace. She searches their bags but finds nothing, intensifying the tension. However, when she checks Jagan’s bag, the necklace is found. The shock on everyone’s faces is palpable. End.
Credit: Zee5
Please watch this episode on Zee TV.