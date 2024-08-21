The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles, the show’s 16 episode, which airs on August 21st, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Kavita mocks Shadhananth for his behavior towards Megha (Neha Rana), and she shatters a glass in her anger. She immediately calls Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) to complain about Shadhananth. When Shadhananth explains the situation to Manoj, Manoj scolds him for his actions. Shadhananth questions Manoj, asking why he is being reprimanded over Megha. Manoj warns Shadhananth that Megha should not become suspicious of them and abruptly ends the call. Unbeknownst to them, Megha overhears the entire conversation.
Manoj calls Megha and tells her everything to him; later, he advises her that she is new to his family to manage his parents and asks about the message she received. Megha informs him about the message and inquires about Sikandar. Manoj suggests they may have been scammed and reassures her that he will uncover the truth. When Megha asks if he knows Sikandar, Manoj denies it, claiming he does not. He promises to ensure her money is not wasted and encourages her to smile before the call ends.
In the morning sequel, Megha asks Kavita why she got out of the wheelchair. Kavita explains that she can no longer sit in it. Megha serves breakfast, noting that she made it because the maid didn’t come. Kavita reveals she fired the maid. Later, Megha asks if Shadhananth is still upset with her. Shadhananth arrives, saying he has a headache, and Megha apologizes for the misunderstanding. Shadhananth admits he shouldn’t have spoken to her that way. Megha then asks for their permission to teach dance to her client, but Kavita and Shadhananth taunt her and refuse her.
Megha gets a call from Ranjeet, and she picks up the video call. Surendar asks her why she’s crying. Megha says she misses them and comments on it. And the trio talks with each other, and Megha feels happy to see and talk to them.
Lastly, Shadhananth’s friends visit his house, and they drink together. Megha makes pakoras for them. Kavita goes to her room to watch TV and asks Megha for water. Megha sees the jug in the room and gives Kavita the water. After that, Kavita asks for tea, too, and Shadhananth also tells Megha to bring a beer bottle and pour some into his glass. End.
Credit: JioCinema
Please watch this episode on Colors.