The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles, the show’s 17 episode, which airs on August 22nd, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Megha tries calling Manoj, but he ignores her call, telling a friend that Megha is just a relative. Megha then receives a bank message about an EMI and discovers it’s from Sikandar Talwar Equity. She forwards the EMI message to Manoj and sends him a voice message asking him to call her. However, when she tries to call him again, his phone is switched off, leaving her wondering if he saw her message.
Later, Megha notices Kavita on the phone in the kitchen and asks if she’s speaking to Manoj, expressing her desire to talk to him. Kavita lies, saying she’s talking to her niece, and instructs Megha to finish her chores before going inside. Megha tries calling Manoj again, but the line is busy.
Megha notices Kavita is asleep and takes her phone to uncover the truth. She finds out that Kavita has been talking to Manoj and wonders why Manoj ignores her calls. Megha then goes to the hall and tries calling Manoj from Kavita’s phone. Suddenly, she hears Shadhananth’s voice and drops the phone. When he asks what she’s doing, she lies, saying she came to get water and quickly goes back inside. Later, she reads a message from Surendar and resolves to find answers to the many questions troubling her.
The next day, Megha tells Kavita that she wants to talk. Kavita scolds Megha for taking her phone without permission. Megha explains that Manoj isn’t answering her calls but is talking to Kavita. Kavita responds by saying that Megha only spent one night with Manoj while she gave birth to him. She then twists Megha’s hand and warns her not to question her.
Surendar arrives and tells them he’s there to take Megha for the Rakhi celebration. Megha, in tears, hugs Surendar. Kavita comments that Megha must be missing her family, recalling how she behaved the same way in the past. As Megha packs her luggage, Kavita warns her not to say anything to her family. Megha replies that she’s still her family’s daughter and cares about them.
Goldie ties a rakhi to Surendar’s hand, and Megha ties one to Kirpal’s. Ranjeet invites everyone to eat. Kirpal gives Megha a gift, followed by another one. When Megha asks why he gave her a knife, he tells her it’s for self-protection in Georgia, and Megha emotionally hugs him. End.
Credit: JioCinema
Please watch this episode on Colors.