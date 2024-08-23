The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles, the show’s 18 episode, which airs on August 23rd, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.
In today’s episode, Megha (Neha Rana) tries to call Manoj but gets no response. She remembers their time together and starts crying. She then calls Sonam, asking to meet her. Megha tells Sonam that Manoj isn’t answering her calls. She also mentions a loan and a 10-lakh rupee deduction from her account. Sonam advises Megha to message Manoj on social media. Megha discovers that Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) has blocked her on Facebook.
Later, Megha informs Sonam about the loan. Sonam discovers that the message came from a private firm, not a bank, and goes to see Sikandar. Sikandar asks Megha how much money she needs. Megha shows him the message and says she never met him, so she doesn’t understand why he sent her an EMI message. Sikandar explains that Manoj took out the loan using Megha’s name. By listening to this, Megha and Sonam are in shock.
Sikandar asks Megha who she is, and she replies that she is Manoj’s wife. Sikandar informs her that Manoj took a loan of 7 lakhs from him and repaid 10 lakhs, including interest, with two cheques. He also mentions a recent loan Manoj took for Kirpal. Megha insists she did not receive any loan, but Sikandar shows her documents and an OTP, revealing that the loan was taken in her name. Shocked, Megha recalls Manoj’s previous statements, and Sikandar tells her she needs to pay the EMI.
Megha is stunned to see Surendar, who accuses Sikandar of fraud and demands Megha’s money back. Sikandar insists he will recover the money he lent. Despite Sikandar’s warning, Surendar refuses to leave, and Megha eventually takes Surendar away. Surendar tries calling Manoj but gets no response, and Sonam advises him to stay calm. He expresses frustration over Manoj’s deceit, and Megha defends him, saying she will speak to Manoj directly. Surendar then visits Manoj’s house and asks Sadanand to call Manoj, but Sadanand refuses.
Surendar accuses Manoj of fraud and claims he married Megha just for money. Sadanand defends Manoj, saying taking a loan is not a crime. Surendar insists he won’t leave without speaking to Manoj, so Megha calms him down by offering water. Meanwhile, Kavita informs Ranjeet about Surendar’s behavior. Megha updates Sadanand about her encounter with Sikandar, and the situation escalates as Surendar grabs Sadanand by the collar, leading to a confrontation between Sadanand and Sikandar. End.
