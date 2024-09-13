Hindi TV actress Shruti Choudhary, who is known for her appearance as Bulbul in the Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, has been hospitalized. As per the latest reports, the lead actress has not come for the shoot for approximately the past six days and has also skipped the shoots. The reports suggest that the actress has been diagnosed with dengue and is receiving treatment at the hospital. On the other hand, the show makers use body doubles for the shoot until Shruti recovers.
The source revealed that “Shruti Choudhary has been diagnosed with dengue. She was rushed to the hospital and is getting treatment for the same. She is currently feeling well, but the doctors have advised them to take a complete bedrest. In her absence, the makers are using her body double to complete the shoot of Mera Balam Thanedaar.”
In contrast, Shruti was diagnosed with typhoid, and at that time, the actress took only one day’s break and continued working even with a high fever. Her decision to work even in the lowest phase highlights her dedication to the craft.
Mera Balam Thanedaar is a Colors TV show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show casts Shagun Pandey, Shrishti Singh, Rishi Khurana, Supriya Shukla, Rajendra Chawla, and Aastha Chaudhary alongside Shruti Choudhary.