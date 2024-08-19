The Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in lead roles, the show’s 261th episode, which airs on August 19th, 2024, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
In today’s episode, Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) threatens to kill Kusum, shocking Miti Mai with her fierce side. Veer (Shagun Pandey) explains that Bulbul, also known as Bulbul Veer Pratap Singh, is not to be underestimated. When Kusum attacks her, Bulbul fights back fiercely. Seeing this, Miti Mai is horrified and rushes out.
Veer praises Bulbul and prays for her safety. Miti Mai confronts Bulbul, upset that her plans were ruined. Bulbul asserts she won’t let anyone harm the nation or tarnish Veer’s name. Miti Mai signals her goons to capture Bulbul, claiming even the police can’t catch her. Bulbul counters that even children would fight against terrorists and accuses Miti Mai of exploiting people’s faith for her schemes.
In the morning sequel, Veer promises to himself that on Independence Day, he will not allow any stigma to come to him and comment on it. Later, Bulbul is tied to the chair and tells Miti Mai to release her, but she can’t do this to her, which shows her aggression. Later, two goons come to Veer and gives injections to him, fix a bomb jacket on his body, and leave from there. On the other hand, Miti Mai makes sure that everything is going well; by listening to this, Bulbul struggles to release herself to rescue Veer.
On the other hand, Sulakshana is worried about Bulbul, but Varadha reassures her that Bulbul won’t break her promise. However, Sulakshana fears that since Bulbul hasn’t contacted them, she might be in trouble and need their help. Varadha agrees, and they go to the ashram to help her. Vaani insists on joining them and asks Sulakshana to pray for their success. Sulakshana suggests they sneak into the ashram disguised as devotees, just like Bulbul would.
Lastly, All the members knock out some goons, but one goon threatens Sulakshana with a knife. Vaani quickly attacks him, and they successfully free Bulbul. Bulbul then reveals Miti Mai’s evil plan, and Sulakshana suggests they change clothes and attend the function to stop Miti Mai’s plan. End.
Credit: JioCinema
Please watch this episode on Colors.