The Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in lead roles, the show’s 168th episode, which airs on August 23rd, 2024, on Colors TV, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.
In today’s episode, Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) expresses her worry about a scar on her wound to Veer, feeling he doesn’t understand her pain. Veer (Shagun Pandey) shows her his scar and explains its significance. Bulbul is surprised when he tells her that scars like his are considered medals for police officers, representing their service. He then kisses Bulbul, making her blush.
In the morning sequel, Veer asks Vaani to come quickly because her brothers are waiting. Vaani ties Rakhi to Vishesh and Vaayu and collects gifts from them. Veer questions why she ignored him. Vaani complains that he didn’t take her to visit Bulbul in the hospital. She brought a couple of Rakhis to tie and insisted on going to the hospital. Sulakshana says it’s not possible, but Vaani remains determined. Sulakshana scolds her for being stubborn.
Later, Veer tells Sulakshana that he will take Vaani to the hospital and promises to take good care of her. Sulakshana worries that seeing the hospital will remind Vaani of her past, but Veer reassures her that he will look after Vaani. Later, Veer’s family goes to the hospital to visit Bulbul. Vaani asks them to buy her chocolate, so Veer asks Vaayu to take her to the canteen and get her one. All the family members come to meet Bulbul and give kheer to Bulbul to uplift her mood.
In the next scene, Vaani and Dr. Jain meet, suddenly, Vaani hugs him tightly. While going for a checkup, Bulbul sees that Vaani is hugging Doctor Jain and curiously asks why she is hugging him. Later, Veer sees that Bulbul dropped the file, and he picks it up. Suddenly, Bulbul sees him, and Dr. Jain tells Bulbul not to tell Veer with sign language. By seeing this, Bulbul is curious and shocked.
Sulakshana tells Vaani to tie a Rakhi to Veer and Bulbul, and Veer also insists she do so. Vaani ties a couple of Rakhi to Veer and Bulbul, too. Later, Vaani insists to her family that she wants to meet Sattu (Dr. Jain), and Sulakshana mocks her and forcefully leaves.
Veer tells Bulbul that Jain is responsible for Vaani’s condition. Vaani loved him, but he left her to pursue becoming a doctor. Bulbul realizes that Dr. Jain is the cause of Vaani’s situation, which is why he hid his face from Sulakshana. She once saw him as a god but now sees him as a betrayer and comments on it. End.
Credit: JioCinema
