Today’s episode starts with Mohini telling Shakti (Nikki Sharma) that while Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) isn’t dead, he’s not truly alive either, revealing that she rendered him unconscious and only she can revive him. She then demands Shakti’s servitude in exchange for Shiv’s recovery. Shakti fiercely rebukes Mohini, accusing her of being a liar who loves no one but herself. She criticizes Mohini’s lack of love for her husband, asserting that she wouldn’t treat him this way if she truly cared. In a fit of rage, Mohini stabs Shakti and cruelly taunts her.
After the Sharma family learns about Keertan’s threats toward Rimjim, Dharam becomes determined to teach Keertan a lesson. Koyal urges Dharam to calm down, requesting the chance to speak to Keertan first. Rimjim, however, blames Koyal for the situation, expressing that she once thought her bad luck began with her marriage to Keertan but now believes it started when Koyal entered the household. Kamalnath confronts Rimjim, demanding to know how she dares to speak to Koyal in such a manner, while Kishore makes a remark about Keertan to Kamalnath.
Shakti desperately calls for help, but no one responds. In her despair, she turns to Bholenath, pleading for guidance on how to protect her family. As she touches the idol of Bholenath, she suddenly loses consciousness. Meanwhile, Mohini informs Berra that since Shakti has seen her in her snake form, she will turn to stone once the sun sets. Before that happens, Mohini plans to fully revive Kundan. She instructs Berra to bring Kundan’s body into the house when she signals him, stating that everything will unfold in front of everyone.
Shakti discovers that her wound has healed, thanks to the Nagmani she holds. Grateful, she thanks Bholenath for guiding her. Realizing the power of the Nagmani, Shakti decides she can use it to revive Shiv and stand against Mohini. End.
