Zee TV‘s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 577, which aired on August 17, 2024.
In today’s episode, Kainaat hits Ibaadat and Mannat with a wooden stick as she asks where Subhaan is. Everyone tries to stop Kainaat, but she is uncontrollable and warns Ibaadat and Kaynaat that if she doesn’t find Subhaan, she’ll kill them.
Mannat and Ibaadat come to the same location to find Subhaan, and they get a call from home as they are called home, and they get worried and pray for Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar). Later, Kainaat also prays for Subhaan, saying harsh words for Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) and commenting on her character.
Later, Nani Ammi mocks Kainaat for not saying bad words for Ibaadat, tells her daughter that she is not feeling well, and tells her to behave herself. Later, Kainaat shouts at Nani Ammi and says that her son is missing and that she can stay calm and comment on it.
Ibaadat and Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) come back home, and all ask where Subhaan is and try to get physical comments on it. Later, Mannat scolds Kainaat, saying that otherwise, it will have bad consequences. Kainaat also releases her aggression and tells her that they only kidnapped her son Subhaan and commented on it.
Lastly, Farhaan kidnapped and tied him with rope, where Subhaan is bleeding as he is holding a rope to save himself; he accidentally the rope slips out of his hand, and a nailed attached ceiling comes down and tried to hit Subhaan, but he saves himself, where Farhaan laughs at him and tells her boys to hit him and which he gets died. End.
Credit: Zee5
