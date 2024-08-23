Zee TV‘s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 584, which aired on August 24, 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) stands by Subhaan as he struggles, his body weakened by the excess water he’s consumed. Worried about his condition, Mannat quickly gets him into the car and drives away from the location. Despite the tense situation, Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) reaches out to her, and Mannat reassures him that she is with him, no matter what. She vows to stay by his side and protect him, regardless of whether anyone else supports him.
Later, Mannat’s emotions shift to anger as she confronts Ibaadat. She declares that Subhaan was her first and will be her last love. Mannat accuses Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) of coming between them through deceit and warns that Ibaadat must step aside, as Mannat is determined to keep Subhaan in her life.
Rabb Se Hai Dua Written Update 23rd August-
In today’s episode, Farhaan attempts to kill Ibaadat and Mannat, threatening them with a gun, but their lives are spared when Armaan, Sufi, and Nigar arrive just in time. Armaan brutally beats Farhaan, and Ibaadat demands to know where Subhaan is being held, but Farhaan refuses to reveal his location, ominously suggesting that Subhaan might already be dead. Desperate to find Subhaan, Nigar suggests unlocking Farhaan’s phone using facial recognition. Once unlocked, they discover Subhaan’s location and rush to rescue him, locking Farhaan in the car before leaving.
Meanwhile, Hameeda prays for Farhaan’s safety, unaware of the danger Subhaan is in. Mannat informs her that Ibaadat has managed to save Subhaan, which relieves Dua. As Armaan and Sufi enter the room where Subhaan is held captive, Nigar, Ibaadat, and Mannat wait outside, connected through a conference call to stay informed. Later, Kainat remains uneasy until she is certain her son is safe.
Sufi and Armaan confront the goons guarding Subhaan, leading to a fierce fight. Ibaadat, seeing Subhaan in a dire condition, screams for help, but before anyone can come to her aid, she manages to untie Subhan. However, she is rendered unconscious by a blow to the head, leaving the situation tense and unresolved. End.
Credit: Zee5
