Vanshaj is a popular television show on Sony Sab produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the banner Swastik Productions. The show casts Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra, Mohit Kumar, and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles. Check out the written update for episode 376, airing on 22nd August 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Isha gets upset with Bhoomi and meets Akshat, unaware of his true identity. Isha shares her frustration about Yash Talwar and their dirty gameplay. Bhoomi feels guilty about her behavior towards Isha and calls her to make up.
As Isha vents about the struggles, Akshat gently suggests she answer her phone, but Isha refuses. The tension peaks when a waiter returns Akshat’s credit card, revealing his full name. Isha, oblivious to this detail, continues her rant against the Talwar family, leaving Akshat uneasy. Meanwhile, Bhoomi, regretting her actions, tries apologizing to Isha but is interrupted by Vidur’s alarming news about Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari), who is now detained and struggling to prove her innocence.
Bhanu and Vidur’s attempts to intervene with Shenoy fall short, as he reluctantly initiates a formal inquiry that could ruin Bhanu’s business. In a desperate moment, Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) calls Shenoy anonymously, claiming Yuvika was set up, but collapses before he can explain further. Torn between duty and uncertainty, Shenoy suspends Bhanu’s licenses, pushing Yuvika to the brink as she grapples with the gravity of the situation, realizing the devastating consequences for her family’s legacy and feeling the overwhelming pressure to clear her name.
Later, Shalini gets suspicious about Yash’s soft corner for Yuvika, and she searches for Neel’s death, which happened on the same day when Yash underwent transplant. Shalini connects the dots and finds the truth behind Yash’s growing affection for Yuvika. But she ensures that she will not let the old age revelry end so easily. Shalini conspires against Yuvika and reveals that half the work Yaha has done and the rest she will do.