Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj continues to entertain the audience with nail-biting twists and turns. It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the production house Swastik Productions. The show casts Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra, Mohit Kumar, and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles. Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) is accused of bribery, leading to her downfall.
Written Update 23rd August 2034 Episode Number 377
In the upcoming episode, tensions hit a boiling point during a crucial board meeting, where Yuvika is accused of endangering the entire Mahajan empire. As the room buzzes with panic over losing investors and government grants, Bhanu fiercely defends her, but the shocking news of the bribery scandal being broadcast on TV leaves everyone stunned. Yuvika’s silence is deafening as she absorbs the gravity of the situation. Meanwhile, Bhoomi tries to console a restless Isha.
As Mahajan stocks plummet, Gargi reveals the family’s downfall, leading to Yuvika’s failure. Devastated, Yuvika walks out, lost in the flood of accusations and shattered hopes, until a visit to a temple and the teachings of the Geeta inspire her to find strength in unconventional paths. With renewed resolve, she prepares to face the challenges ahead.
At the same time, Yash, recovering from his collapse, is shocked to learn about the cancellation of their license but struggles to recall his role in it. Meanwhile, DJ, still in jail, is startled to learn that, Yuvika, has come to visit, leaving him on edge as to what this unexpected meeting might bring. Yuvika shares with DJ that he might have already seen the TV. Yuvika asks for DJ’s help to turn the table upside down to defeat their enemies.