In this episode, Abhira decides to call Madhav. She believes Madhav is on a risky assignment, so she cannot divert his concentration. Abhira looks for her client. She is shocked to find Sanjay with her client. Arman is astounded to see Sanjay with the client.
Sanjay tells Abhira that Arman recommended the client. If the client does not trust Abhira, he can go to Arman instead. Sanjay talks with Kaveri about how to stop Abhira. They hatch a plan to trouble Abhira. Sanjay smirked at Abhira.
Arman inquires about Abhira’s willingness to drop the matter. Abhira keeps her distance from Arman. Arman warns Abhira that she will keep burning if she does not speak up. Abhira requests that Arman keep his distance. Arman requests that Abhira understand him. Abhira predicts that Arman will break her heart as usual. Abhira says she can’t be happy, thus accepting her faith. Arman asks Abhira to stay close to him, saying he will not let any trouble touch her. Abhira asks Arman to make a promise, but only if he can keep it. Arman decides to write a happy ending to Abhira’s life.
The client decides to give Abhira a chance. Sanjay attempts to manipulate the client. The client asks Abhira to help him get his wife’s cycle back. Abhira reassures the client. Arman asks Sanjay to remain away from Abhira’s career. He warns Sanjay. Sanjay gets angry.
Kaveri asks Sanjay to keep her updated about Abhira. The lawyer refuses to take Ruhi’s case. Ruhi bumps into Kaveri. Kaveri informs Ruhi that she knows the truth about her relationship. Ruhi apologises to Kaveri. She informs Kaveri that the Goenkas are losing their home.
Arman decides to adore Abhira while she fights the case. He feels that Abhira might become conscious of his presence. Kaveri requests Arman’s help in saving Ruhi’s home. Arman meets Ruhi and convinces her to let him defend her case. Ruhi agrees to pass on the case to Arman.
The judge accuses Abhira of bribing him and rejects Abhira’s case. Kaveri and Sanjay are delighted to see Abhira in danger. Sanjay is concerned about Arman. Kaveri begs Sanjay to trouble Abhira even more. Abhira tries to persuade Ram Singh, who charges Abhira with being a corrupt lawyer.