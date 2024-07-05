Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director Kut, is creating a buzz with her new twist in every episode.
In today’s Episode of 5th July 2024, Abhira is seen sitting on the floor and crying by picking up her fallen stuff. Another lawyer blames her for bribing the judge.
In the next scene, the senior lawyer states to Abhira that, according to the orders, her bar association card will be confiscated until the investigation is underway. She pleases the associates not to seize her card and guarantees that she will prove her innocence.
In the next scene, Armaan learns about their association card and blames himself; what is happening with Abhira is because of him.
Further, Surekha is surprised to find that Arman is fighting their case, and Ruhi informs her that only Arman can assist them.
In the next scene, Armaan discovers who was the judge for Abhira. Armaan talks to the judge about Abhira Sharma and tells the judge that someone tried to trap Abhira.
Further, Abhira decides to check the CCTV footage, but it isn’t allowed.
In the next scene, Karevi praises Sanjay and says the firm has won various cases because of you.
Furthermore, Abhira comes and gives money to Sanjay and exposes him in front of everyone for trying to trap Abhira.
In the Next scene, Armaan shows the CCTV footage of a staff member who put a cash cover on the table and tells Sanjay to tell the truth in front of the judge.
Armaan wants Sanjay to organize a press conference to prove Abhira’s innocence, but Sanjay refuses. Arman leaves the Poddar firm if Sanjay does not apologize to Abhira. Kaveri directs Sanjay to conduct the press conference.
Sanjay refuses to apologize to Abhira, and Armaan gives his resignation letter to the family member.