The television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Today, we will see Kaveri asking Arman if he knows what he is doing and saying that he is hurting his family for Abhira. Arman says if he wanted to hurt the family, he would have proved Abhira’s innocence by showing the clip to the judge and also stated that Abhira made him learn that true love wins.
Ruhi learned that Arman quit the family firm. Arman says he is doing right. After learning the news from Armaan, Ruhi is shocked. Arman says if Ruhi wants, Manoj can fight her case, but Ruhi wants Arman to handle her case.
Abhira accidentally meets Ruhi, and she confronts Abhira. Ruhi informs Abhira that Arman has quit the family firm. Ruhi asks Abhira if she really loves Arman or pretends and also asks Abhira to either accept Arman or reject him so that he can move on; by listening to this, Abhira is shocked.
In the next scene, Sanjay proves Abhira’s innocence in front of the media. Abhira thinks Arman is doing so much for her, and she wants to trust him.
Later on, Arman meets Abhira and tells Abhira that Sanjay has proved her innocence and informs Abhira that he is handling Ruhi’s case.
In the next scene, Abhira and Arman learn that a gun shoots Madhav.
Krish tells the poddars about Madhav’s condition. Vidya blames Abhira for Madhav’s condition. Sanjay asks Kajal not to worry.
Abhira and Arman try to find Madhav. Later, they rescue Madhav and head to the hospital. Arman breaks down, thinking Madhav will not leave them.
Vidya comes to see Madhav and regrets not being able to save her relationship with Madhav, and she blames herself for ignoring Madhav. Arman and Manisha consoled Vidya.
The doctor asks to arrange B-negative blood. The poddars try to arrange B-negative blood; later, Abhira decides to donate blood to Madhav.
The doctor tells Abhira about her health condition. Arman restricts Abhira from donating blood, and later on, Abhira gets adamant about saving Madhav.