StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 1382, which aired on August 15, 2024.
In today’s episode, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) discuss their wedding and express their emotions. Abhira says she can’t believe Kaveri agrees to Armaan’s wedding. Armaan says Madhav, Vidya, and Abhira supported him, and he is happy to have love and family. Abhira says she also has love and family, and both get excited.
In the next scene, Kaveri and Rohit are in the house temple praying in front of God. They make eye contact and recall memories Rohit is concocting for her to accept their marriage. Later, Vidya also comes there and talks about Armaan and Abhira’s wedding. She expresses his wishes that their wedding should be a grand celebration and comments on it. Later, Kaveri also agrees to it.
Further, in the morning sequel, Kaveri wakes up, and suddenly, Abhira excitedly shouts at Dadisa. She shockingly shouts and asks Abhira what she is doing here. Abhira replies that she comes to her to say Thank you. Kaveri says to say thank you but doesn’t give another heart attack. Abhira touches Kaveri’s feet and says that she knows how difficult it is to make a decision, and she promises that she’ll try to win Kaveri’s heart and comment on it.
In the next scene, Abhira is shocked to see an expensive wedding card, but Armaan consoles her. Manisha is excited about Abhira and Armaan’s wedding. Manoj says Manisha said if Kaveri will accept Armaan and Abhira, she will keep mum (to remain silent), but Manisha refuses to keep mum for the day. Later, Seeing Abhira and Armaan’s wedding card, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) tears it and is upset.
Abhira is going back to the outhouse, but Armaan calls Abhira by whistling at her. Abhira replies that he doesn’t feel ashamed while teasing her, and later, he replies that he has only one feeling for her: love. Later, in a teasy way, Abhira says that he’ll never marry him if he does like this. Later, Armaan takes Abhira closer, gets serious, and says that she hit him and mocks him but doesn’t go far from him. He comments on it and hugs her.
Lastly, Abhira and Armaan get close and hug each other. Suddenly, Kaveri comes there and sees them and gets awkward, and Abhira and Armaan laugh. Later, Abhira also says that Kaveri has agreed so hard to their marriage, so don’t make her angry again. Later, Armaan gets into a lovey-dovey mood with Abhira and creates a romantic sequel. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
