StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 1384, which aired on August 17, 2024.
In today’s episode, Kaveri says today’s kids can’t control, and she says Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) can’t wait till marriage. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) instigates Kaveri against Abhira, and she suggests that Kaveri change Abhira’s name for the family’s sake. Ruhi says Abhira loves Armaan and will change her name easily, and she manipulates Kaveri.
In the next scene, Abhira sees that the Poddars are doing a dance rehearsal, and Aryan tries to teach Armaan to dance, but Armaan says that he knows the Naagin dance and dances on it. Later, Armaan sees Rohit and demands that he want Rohit to be a part of his wedding. Rohit starts dancing, and Armaan also joins him and expresses his admiration for him.
Later, Abhira and Manish have a heartfelt meeting on the road, expressing their excitement and commenting on it. Manish, in a tender gesture, offers a sweet to Abhira, but sensing her sadness, he inquires. Abhira shares her wish for all Goenkas to attend her and Armaan’s wedding, and touched Manish agrees. Their emotional exchange culminates in a warm embrace, leaving the audience feeling connected to their bond.
Finally, Armaan and the Poddars devise a prank for Abhira. Armaan pretends to want to delay the wedding for six months, to which Abhira surprisingly agrees. The Poddars, including Armaan, are left in shock at her response. However, the tension is broken when Abhira reveals she was joking, leaving the Poddars and the audience equally surprised and amused. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
