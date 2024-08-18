StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 1385, which aired on August 18, 2024.
In today’s episode, Abhira is taken aback by the sight of a lavish ring, causing her to become anxious. Charu instructs Abhira and Armaan to pick their rings individually. Abhira is troubled by the expense involved. Meanwhile, Rohit tells Ruhi to choose a ring for herself, which leaves her astonished. Rohit encourages Ruhi to embrace a fresh beginning and suggests that she select a ring and comment on it.
Later, Abhira opens up to Vidya about her financial constraints, her voice trembling with worry as she expresses her concern that she can’t afford the ring. She can’t help but compare her situation to Armaan’s wealth and family, feeling a pang of anxiety about her status. Vidya, in a comforting tone, reassures her, emphasizing that Armaan’s love for her is beyond any material wealth. Abhira, her eyes moist with emotion, is comforted by Vidya’s words.
In the scene, Rohit encourages Ruhi to pick out a ring, but she aims to stir up trouble between Armaan and Rohit with her choice. Rohit falls into Ruhi’s trap. Meanwhile, Manisha selects rings for Arman and Abhira and directs Armaan to his room. When Rohit mentions that Ruhi also wishes to choose a ring, Manisha defends Armaan, urging him to address any issues appropriately. She advises Rohit and Ruhi to make their selections later and leaves.
Vidya, with a tone of unwavering confidence, reassures Abhira not to worry about finances, emphasizing that Armaan values their relationship beyond money and is financially secure. She encourages Abhira to stay emotionally strong, her words carrying a sense of hope. Overhearing their conversation, Kaveri advises Abhira to consider changing her name, though Abhira refuses. Kaveri urges her to understand the reasoning behind the suggestion, claiming it’s for her happiness. She gives Abhira time to think but warns her not to mention it to Arman, or he might react harshly.
Armaan asks Abhira to pick out a ring for him and inquires about her restlessness. He reassures her not to worry about finances and seeks to understand Abhira’s distress. Abhira confides that she’s feeling overwhelmed by the wedding preparations. Armaan encourages her to savor the experience. Although Abhira conceals her concerns about Kaveri’s condition, Armaan remains suspicious of her behavior. End.
