Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Episode update, August 24, 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) gives his engagement ring to Vidya, and by seeing the ring, Vidya is mesmerized, but Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) sees and says that Armaan gave the ring to Vidya is fake and Ruhi has the real ring; seeing this, Ruhi is curious and angry too.
In the next scene, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan dance in their engagement ceremony with Poddars on the “Jab Dekhu Laal Peeli Ankhiyan” song. Later, in the exchanging the ring ceremony, Armaan puts a ring on her finger, and on Abhira’s turn, she tries to put the ring on Armaan’s finger. Still, she regrets lying to Poddars and says she can’t do this engagement. Listening to this, Armaan gets tensed, and Poddars is shocked.
Written Update 23rd August
In today’s episode, we will see that Abhira is troubled by memories of Vidya, which remind her of the importance of being Poddar’s daughter-in-law and Armaan’s trust in her. She worries about the missing engagement ring and contemplates confessing the truth to Arman, fearing she doesn’t deserve the Poddars’ love. Meanwhile, Kiara urges Abhira to get ready as Kaveri grows increasingly upset.
Vidya expresses her concerns to Madhav about the fleeting nature of their happiness despite Armaan and Abhira’s upcoming engagements. Madhav tries to reassure her, but tension remains, especially with Madhav worrying that Kaveri might cause a scene. Ruhi, smitten with Armaan, plans to expose Abhira’s mistake to Kaveri, hoping it will lead to the engagement being called off. However, her plans are disrupted when Rohit gifts her a ring, complicating her feelings and intentions.
As Abhira breaks down, Armaan consoles her and learns about her confrontation with the thieves. He reassures her that the ring is not as important as her safety, deciding to hold a private engagement to make things right. Despite the growing tension, Armaan remains determined to make the engagement perfect for Abhira, while Ruhi wrestles with her conflicted emotions and the idea of exposing Abhira to Kaveri. End.
